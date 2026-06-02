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Steve Burton makes comeback for 'General Hospital’ landmark episode

General Hospital 16,000th episode cast includes Maurice Benard and Laura Wright

Steve Burton makes comeback for General Hospital’ landmark episode
Steve Burton makes comeback for 'General Hospital’ landmark episode

Steve Burton has officially returned to General Hospital after a three-month hiatus, joining the cast as the long-running soap opera celebrates the milestone of 16,000 episodes.

General Hospital filmed its 16,000th episode on June 1, with fan-favorite The Last Castle star returning to set alongside longtime cast members.

The milestone episode, featuring stars including Maurice Benard and Laura Wright, is set to air in July.

It comes six decades after General Hospital premiered in 1963, as the soap credited its loyal viewers for its enduring success.

The set video also featured several other General Hospital stars, including Cameron Mathison, Chris L. McKenna, Jane Elliot, Cynthia Watros and Kristina Wagner.


The landmark episode is likely to include Jason Morgan and several other beloved characters from the soap.

Burton's return to the General Hospital set comes after he announced he would be taking a hiatus.

“Hey everyone, I wanted to share that I’ll be taking a short break from General Hospital,” he wrote in a post on Instagram February 10.

Burton mentioned, “I’m newly married and looking forward to spending some quality time with my family. I’m grateful for all the support and will be back this summer.”

He married Michelle Lundstrom in a beachfront ceremony in May 2025, four months after their engagement and shares three children — Makena, Brooklyn and Jack — with ex-wife Sheree Gustin.

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