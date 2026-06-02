Jennifer Lopez fires back at romance questions about Brett Goldstein 

Jennifer Lopez playfully shut down dating rumours involving Brett Goldstein, brushing off the speculation with a lighthearted response as she addressed the question on air.
The Mother starlet appeared on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday, June 2, alongside her Office Romance co-star, where host Savannah Guthrie addressed ongoing romance rumours between them.
“There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person,” Lopez replied, laughing.
“I think if you stand near her, that's what happens,” Goldstein, 45, quipped at his co-star, before saying, “That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.”
However, Guthrie wasn't ready to drop the topic, joking, “That was not an answer.”
Lopez disagreed, cutting in with, “That was not an answer? It was an answer! Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true.”
“Okay, so you're not dating in real life?” Guthrie pressed.
“Not dating,” Lopez said with Goldstein adding, “Correct.”
Later, Guthrie joked that Lopez had left her flustered after misplacing her notes.
Laughing, Lopez quipped, “You tried to fluster us, and we flustered you!” prompting Guthrie to agree.
Notably, Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in Netflix's rom-com Office Romance sparked dating speculation amid film’s promotion activities.