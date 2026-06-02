News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya rift rumours resurface after Instagram move

Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya previously arrived separately at the season three premiere

Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya rift rumours resurface after Instagram move
Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya rift rumours resurface after Instagram move

Sydney Sweeney has sparked fresh speculation about a rift with her Euphoria co-star Zendaya after noticeably leaving the actress out of a behind-the-scenes photo roundup from season three, amid ongoing rumours of tensions between the pair.

The Anyone But You star took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes photo roundup as she bid farewell to her character, Cassie Howard, following the show's final season.

Sydney shared behind-the-scenes moments with several castmates, including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.

However, the Dune star was noticeably missing from the tribute, prompting fans to speculate about the status of their friendship.

sy

The pair have long been the subject of feud rumours, fueled by social media chatter and unverified claims involving Tom Holland.

Sydney was previously linked to online speculation after allegedly liking posts that described Tom Holland as attractive.

A source also claimed, “There were tensions way back. It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.”

She has found herself at the centre of political debate, with some social media users referring to her as “MAGA Barbie.”

Notably, they arrived separately at the season three premiere, with Zendaya reportedly appearing later than Sydney.

She was also seen chatting with Hunter Schafer, further fueling speculation of a rift between the co-stars.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding invitations spark buzz over missing A-listers
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding invitations spark buzz over missing A-listers
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding
Owain Rhys Davies, 'Twin Peaks' actor dies at 44, family in shock over 'sudden death'
Owain Rhys Davies, 'Twin Peaks' actor dies at 44, family in shock over 'sudden death'
Joe Taslim reveals secrets behind intense Kung Fu scenes in upcoming film 'The Furious'
Joe Taslim reveals secrets behind intense Kung Fu scenes in upcoming film 'The Furious'
Ju Haknyeon prostitution allegations: Reporter indicted on defamation charges
Ju Haknyeon prostitution allegations: Reporter indicted on defamation charges
Millie Bobby Brown teases fun BTS moments from 'Enola Holmes 3' ahead of film release
Millie Bobby Brown teases fun BTS moments from 'Enola Holmes 3' ahead of film release
Sabrina Carpenter receives relief in restraining order battle months after stalker drama
Sabrina Carpenter receives relief in restraining order battle months after stalker drama
Hannah Waddingham hints at tension on set with 'Ted Lasso' co-star Jason Sudeikis
Hannah Waddingham hints at tension on set with 'Ted Lasso' co-star Jason Sudeikis
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi enjoy ramen date in Japan amid blossoming romance
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi enjoy ramen date in Japan amid blossoming romance
Mika Abdalla, fiancé Jake Short call it quits as 'Off Campus' S2 gains momentum
Mika Abdalla, fiancé Jake Short call it quits as 'Off Campus' S2 gains momentum
Britney Spears stuns in new hairstyle after troubling year
Britney Spears stuns in new hairstyle after troubling year
Charli XCX reveals release date for new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’
Charli XCX reveals release date for new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’

Popular News

Marvell may become next $1 trillion stock, Nvidia’s CEO says

Marvell may become next $1 trillion stock, Nvidia’s CEO says
43 minutes ago
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding

4 hours ago
Buckingham Palace drops key update ahead of Princess Kate’s outing with King Charles

Buckingham Palace drops key update ahead of Princess Kate’s outing with King Charles
2 hours ago