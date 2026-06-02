Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya rift rumours resurface after Instagram move

Sydney Sweeney has sparked fresh speculation about a rift with her Euphoria co-star Zendaya after noticeably leaving the actress out of a behind-the-scenes photo roundup from season three, amid ongoing rumours of tensions between the pair.
The Anyone But You star took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes photo roundup as she bid farewell to her character, Cassie Howard, following the show's final season.
Sydney shared behind-the-scenes moments with several castmates, including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.
However, the Dune star was noticeably missing from the tribute, prompting fans to speculate about the status of their friendship.
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The pair have long been the subject of feud rumours, fueled by social media chatter and unverified claims involving Tom Holland.
Sydney was previously linked to online speculation after allegedly liking posts that described Tom Holland as attractive.
A source also claimed, “There were tensions way back. It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.”
She has found herself at the centre of political debate, with some social media users referring to her as “MAGA Barbie.”
Notably, they arrived separately at the season three premiere, with Zendaya reportedly appearing later than Sydney.
She was also seen chatting with Hunter Schafer, further fueling speculation of a rift between the co-stars.