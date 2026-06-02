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Dua Lipa finally drops dreamy wedding pictures with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot on Sunday at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall

Dua Lipa finally drops dreamy wedding pictures with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa finally drops dreamy wedding pictures with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has finally shared dreamy wedding pictures with Callum Turner, giving fans a first glimpse into their romantic celebration.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Levitating singer took to her Instagram account to confirm the news two days after the Daily Mail reported that the couple tied the knot in an intimate court wedding at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

The first wedding photos showed the couple’s close bond, with the lead image capturing the singer sitting on her husband’s lap as they shared a kiss partly hidden by her wide-brimmed hat.

She confirmed the news with a simple caption, noting her wedding date only.


The moment Dua Lipa posted the wedding photos, fans rushed to the comments to express their excitement and admiration.

One fan commented, “So happy for you!"

Another noted, “Omg Dua, I can't believe you got married on my birthday. Congratulations, you look beautiful.”

The third remarked, “So proud of you! Congratulations my gorgeous girl.”

Notably, The pair first sparked dating rumours in January 2024 after attending the Masters of the Air afterparty together, later confirming their relationship publicly in July.

They were introduced at London’s River Café, where they reportedly bonded over a shared love of reading.

A year later, Dua Lipa confirmed their engagement after more than a year together in a British Vogue interview, where she spoke about their relationship in detail for the first time.

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