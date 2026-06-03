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King Charles hosts key summit to tackle major crisis amid family drama

The British Monarch held major meeting as royal family faces scrutiny over Andrew scandal

King Charles hosts key summit to tackle major crisis amid family drama
King Charles hosts key summit to tackle major crisis amid family drama

King Charles hosted a key summit aimed at addressing a major global challenge, shifting focus to pressing issues of national importance amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding the royal family's personal tensions.

The British Monarch held his third annual Youth Opportunity Summit alongside King's Trust ambassador Sir Gareth Southgate as Britain faces rising youth unemployment.

The event unveiled a new initiative to provide mentoring, coaching and workplace training for young people.

King Charles hosts key summit to tackle major crisis amid family drama

Before the King's arrival, attendees took part in mentoring sessions with figures including Benedict Cumberbatch, David Lammy and Tom Davis.

The summit follows earlier events focused on youth violence and the creative industries.

The summit comes after official figures showed that more than one million people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment or training in the first quarter of 2026.

The figures showed 55,000 more young people had fallen out of work and education, while a report led by Alan Milburn described the situation as a “whole system failure” affecting nearly one in seven young Britons.

As per the report, it warned that rising youth joblessness poses a major national concern, with the risk of creating a “lost generation.”

Milburn warned youth unemployment could reach 1.25 million within five years without action. His review also highlighted a shrinking labour market, with 1.6 million fewer low- and medium-skilled jobs, hospitality roles halved, and apprenticeships down 35% over the past decade.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust, which Charles launched as Prince of Wales and has since aided more than 1.3 million young people.

To note, King Charles' summit took place against the backdrop of renewed attention on Andrew and his controversial links to Jeffrey Epstein, which have long overshadowed the monarchy.

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