Taylor Swift wedding plans put Karlie Kloss friendship back under scrutiny

Taylor Swift's former close friend Karlie Kloss has reportedly received an invitation to the singer’s upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce.
The reports initially suggested Karlie Kloss’ invitation status was uncertain, but TMZ later claimed a source confirmed the supermodel will be among the wedding guests.
The Opalite songstress and the NFL star are reportedly set to tie the knot around July 3.
As per the Daily Mail’s report, a source noted that Swift has some “friendships [that] have become strained for various reasons,” and that she “wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years.”
The source told the outlet that Swift “came to believe that Karlie’s intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor’s fame than a real bond.”
Kloss and Swift became close friends in 2013, frequently appearing together in public.
However, their friendship faced scrutiny after Kloss' 2018 wedding to Joshua Kushner, which Swift did not attend, citing work commitments.
Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are reportedly among those invited to the wedding, while Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry were left off the guest list following an apparent falling out.