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Mark Lee launches own label Upper Room after leaving NCT

Former member of NCT, Mark Lee, has set up his own agency, Upper Room, months after his SM contract ended

Mark Lee launches own label Upper Room after leaving NCT
Mark Lee launches own label Upper Room after leaving NCT

Mark Lee, who made headlines after leaving the K-pop group NCT, has officially launched his own agency, Upper Room.

On Thursday, June 4, Upper Room announced that the company "will serve as the starting point for his music, vision, and the various projects he will pursue in the future, marking the beginning of a new chapter."

Mark built the company with his trusted colleagues, and the K-pop idol will serve as co-CEO and creator at the label.

The company plans to provide full-scale support for his music, vision, and the various projects he will present in the future while building a new journey together.

Chenle, a member of NCT Dream, shared support for Mark's new endeavour as he reacted with a firework emoji under one of the posts uploaded on the Upper Room account.


Previously, on April 3, Mark Lee announced his departure from all units of NCT, including NCT 127, NCT Dream and NCT U, after a decade with the renowned boy band.

In a handwritten letter at the time, he said, "As I bring a 10-year contract to a close, I began to think about what the best dream I could have might be."

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