Brittany Cartwright addresses reports of Jax Taylor dating their former publicist

The Valley alum Brittany Cartwright has finally spoken and revealed "the truth" about Jax Taylor's new romance following several reports that her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, is dating the couple's former publicist, Lori Krebs.
While conversing on When Reality Hits podcast on the July 17 episode, Brittany revealed her plans to share her side of the story at the correct time.
Brittany hints at telling her story
While keeping many things underwraps, Brittany stated she is currently preparing to break silence about the ongoing situation, saying, "I will be speaking my truth... very soon whenever I'm ready."
“I’m just trying to protect my son and my peace and very soon I will be telling [my story],” she added.
While adding to the conversation, the Bravo artist said, “I mean, I think everybody kinda understands what’s going on.”
The reality TV personality also suggested that fans already understand much of what has been happening, but stopped short of revealing further details.
Jax Taylor romantically linked to former publicist
Brittany's comments follow multiple reports that claimed Jax Taylor was seen celebrating his birthday with Lori Krebs in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Several reports suggested the pair were seen capturing pictures together showing public displays of affection while spending time together, sparking speculation that they are now romantically involved.
The reported relationship has surprised many Bravo fans because Krebs previously worked as the publicist for both Brittany and Jax during their marriage.
Brittany remains focused on her son
For those unaware, Brittany and Jax's relationship has been well documented on Vanderpump Rules and later The Valley. The former couple tied the knot in 2019 before separating in 2024, and they share their son, Cruz.
Despite the growing attention surrounding Taylor's reported new romance, Brittany said her focus remains on her family.
"As of right now, I am focusing on me and the most important thing in my life, which is my beautiful son," she added.