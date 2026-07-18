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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Benny Blanco's major risk for Selena Gomez reunion amid separation shocks fans

Selena Gomez’s husband Benny Blanco dodges his big fear just to see her ‘across the Atlantic’

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Benny Blancos major risk for Selena Gomez reunion amid separation shocks fans
Benny Blanco's major risk for Selena Gomez reunion amid separation shocks fans

Selena Gomez must be in awe of her husband Benny Blanco's latest stunt for a warm reunion after a long separation.

As Selena continues to stay in London for the filming of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Benny revealed how he put one of his biggest fears aside only to reunite with his wife.

The 38-year-old music producer turned to his official TikTok account on Thursday, July 16 to drop a video of him from what appeared to be a boat in the middle of an ocean as he traveled "across the Atlantic" to reunite with the Calm Down hitmaker.

"POV: ur traveling across the atlantic in the titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying," read the text on top of the video.

While in the caption, Benny wrote, "the things we do for love," to highlight the lengths he can go for Selena - with whom he got married in September of 2025.

The video was recorded on the soundtrack Nothing Can Change This Love by Sam Cooke, further stressing on how much he loves the Wizard of Waverly Place star.

Soon after the TikTok video went viral - fans swampped the comments section with their honest reaction.

One user commented, "Definition of if he wanted to, he would always find a way!"


"For such a wife, everyone would be ready to make such a sacrifice," wrote another.

"Distance means so little when someone means so much," noted a third.

A fourth efused, "I hate both, but I rather be scared for 2 hrs then 10 business days"

While one user asked "how is this less scary than flying" and his comment garnered above 55k heart reacts.

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