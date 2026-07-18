Jay-Z shares heartfelt response to Blue Ivy joining him onstage

Jay-Z has shared his reaction to daughter Blue Ivy joining him on stage as he kicked off his 30th anniversary concert series, calling the moment a proud milestone in their musical journey.
Speaking to PEOPLE at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Fest luncheon on July 17, the Empire State Of Mind singer reflected on his milestone Yankee Stadium concert and sharing the stage with 14-year-old Blue Ivy.
Asked about the moment as a highlight of the night, Jay-Z smiles as he responds, “You said it.”
“That ain’t even a question,” the music icon, 56, said, noting how meaningful the experience was.
During the opening night of his 30th anniversary concert series on July 10, Jay-Z was joined on stage by wife Beyoncé, daughter Blue Ivy and special guests, including Alicia Keys for Empire State of Mind.
Together, they performed Can't Knock the Hustle, while the Halo crooner captivated the crowd with an energetic stage performance.
“Oh, she can sing,” Jay-Z said as the song came to an end.
The Partition singer added, “Give it up for my baby.”
The performance also featured 14-year-old Blue Ivy, who joined Jay-Z for "Feelin' It" and closed the song with a piano solo.
“Make some noise for the legendary Blue Ivy Carter,” he said, before they shared a long embrace.
Jay-Z revealed Blue Ivy's secret skill
Blue Ivy’s recent appearance follows Jay-Z’s declaration that she’s “a crazy pianist,” he told GQ in March.
He shared at the time, “She won’t let us get her a teacher. She doesn’t want it to be a job. But she has perfect pitch. If she hears a song, she’ll be like ‘Play it again’ and then she’ll teach herself.”
“That’s just talent. She doesn’t work at that. She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do,” he said, adding, “I don’t think we’re going to be able to get her off that stage now.”
Blue Ivy in spotlight
Blue Ivy has previously shared the spotlight with her mother, performing on the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 and the Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025.
She alsojoined Beyoncé throughout the Cowboy Carter Tour, performing at 32 concerts over three months, where her "Déjà Vu" dance became a fan favourite dubbed "Déjà Blue."