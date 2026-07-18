Rihanna set for music comeback? Davido reveals 'dream' collaboration 

Davido has lifted the lid on his secret admiration for Rihanna.
The musician – who recently returned to live music by performing alongside Jay-Z has received sweet words of appreciation from the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar.
During a live streaming session with the host Mojo, Davido acknowledged his admiration for Rihanna, as he has been following the singer before she halted her music career to focus on her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.
Davido showers praise on Rihanna
"Rihanna is my dream collab, but she’s not into music again. She makes billions from her makeup business now," the Nigerian-based rap icon remarked.
He further teased fans that if the Umbrella hitmaker collaborated with her, they could produce "dope music."
He also shared that the collaboration has time to happen in the future.
Rihanna admires Davido's work
It is important to note that this is not the first time Davido and Rihanna made headlines due to praise for each other.
However, the singer-turned-businesswoman also gave a huge shoutout to Davido’s work in an old interview, where she declared his iconic song, Unavailable, as her favourite song.
As of now, neither Davido nor Rihanna have confirmed their possible musical collaboration.
Rihanna makes spectacular return to live music
This update came after Rihanna last made a surprise live stage appearance on July 12th, 2026, at Yankee Stadium in New York City.
She appeared as a special guest during the final night of Jay-Z’s Extra Innings concert series, where she performed her hit Bitch Better Have My Money and reunited with Jay-Z for their 2009 collaboration Run This Town.
Highlights of Rihanna's music career
Rihanna is actively working to release her much-awaited ninth studio album, which her fans often refer to as R9.
The musician last released her eighth studio album, Anti, which she launched in 2016.