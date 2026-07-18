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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Will Smith drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith lawsuit after ex-friend’s testimony request

The legal dispute began in December 2025 when Willi Smith’s former friend filed a $3 million lawsuit

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Will Smith drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith lawsuit after ex-friend’s testimony request
Will Smith drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith lawsuit after ex-friend’s testimony request

Will Smith could be drawn into a legal battle involving his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, after a former friend, Bilaal Salaam reportedly sought the actor's testimony in an ongoing lawsuit against her.

The legal dispute began in December 2025 when Salaam (also known as Brother Bilaal) filed a $3 million lawsuit, alleging the Red Table Talk starlet threatened him during a 2021 confrontation at the Regency Calabasas Commons.

Jada, 54, denied the allegations and sought to dismiss parts of the lawsuit through an anti-SLAPP motion. In May, she won a court order requiring Salaam, 56, to pay nearly $33,000 in legal fees and costs.

Now, the Bad Boys star could be pulled into the legal dispute after Salaam requested his deposition in an email included in newly filed court documents.

Jada’s team responded via email by claiming that “there is nothing to meet and confer about,” as the King Richard Oscar winner “is not a party to this litigation.”

They further stated that Will has not been formally asked to testify through a subpoena.

Jada's legal team argued in recent court filings that Salaam's delayed responses and lack of evidence warranted a motion to compel.

Her legal team gave Salaam 10 days to hand over recorded communications with those he alleged threatened him, along with medical records supporting his emotional distress claims.

“The recordings concern the very telephone calls on which [Salaam] bases his claims, and the medical records concern the injuries for which [Salaam] seeks at least $3 million in damages,” they wrote.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Bilaal Salaam legal battle

Salaam's legal troubles deepened in May when Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, sued him for $1 million, accusing him of slander and emotional distress over remarks he allegedly made during a YouTube interview.

The next hearing for Jada and Salaam’s case will take place on August 19.

Notably, the court denied Salaam’s request for a trial.

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