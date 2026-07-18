Chris Hemsworth speaks out after Bradley Cooper takes over his role in 'G.I. Joe' reboot 

Chris Hemsworth has shared his first statement after Bradley Cooper landed a role in the upcoming film, G.I. Joe reboot.
The Thor actor has turned to his Instagram account to offer a few glimpses into a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Elsa Pataky, who turned 50 on Friday, July 17th.
Chris opened his carousel with a never-before-seen side of his life partner as she dived into a river from a high cliff while being captured by his dearly husband.
Other slides show the couple enjoying their recent trip to the waterfall, spending quality time.
Chris Hemsworth pens tribute for wife Elsa
"Happy birthday to the forever adventurous, fun-loving, good times a rollin, gorgeous @elsapataky," Chris stated in the caption.
For those unfamiliar, the pair – who met through their mutual talent representatives sparked relationship buzz after they made a joint red-carpet appearance at a Los Angeles Museum gala in September 2010.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa's relationship timeline
After less than a year of dating, Chris and Elsa tied the knot during a holiday vacation in December of the same year they began their relationship.
The two are also parents to their three children: daughter India Rose, whom they welcomed in May 2012 and their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, born in March 2014.
Bradley Cooper replaces Chris Hemsworth in upcoming 'G.I. Joe reboot'?
This update came a few days after a report suggested that Bradley Cooper has replaced Chris in the upcoming film, G.I. Joe reboot.
Notably, the Maestro actor – who is currently dating Gigi Hadid is in talks to lead Paramount's G.I. Joe reboot before the film begins filming at the end of this year.
Despite the studio not confirming the replacement, industry insiders have spilt that Bradley has been eyed for the leading role.
The first live-action film in the franchise, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, was released in the United States on August 7, 2009.
Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sienna Miller and Rachel Nichols starred as the leading characters in the film.