Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth speaks out after Bradley Cooper takes over his role in 'G.I. Joe' reboot

The 'Thor' actor reportedly leaves Paramount production's upcoming film 'G.I. Joe' reboot

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth speaks out after Bradley Cooper takes over his role in G.I. Joe reboot
Chris Hemsworth speaks out after Bradley Cooper takes over his role in 'G.I. Joe' reboot 

Chris Hemsworth has shared his first statement after Bradley Cooper landed a role in the upcoming film, G.I. Joe reboot.

The Thor actor has turned to his Instagram account to offer a few glimpses into a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Elsa Pataky, who turned 50 on Friday, July 17th.

Chris opened his carousel with a never-before-seen side of his life partner as she dived into a river from a high cliff while being captured by his dearly husband.

Other slides show the couple enjoying their recent trip to the waterfall, spending quality time.

Chris Hemsworth pens tribute for wife Elsa 

"Happy birthday to the forever adventurous, fun-loving, good times a rollin, gorgeous @elsapataky," Chris stated in the caption.

For those unfamiliar, the pair – who met through their mutual talent representatives sparked relationship buzz after they made a joint red-carpet appearance at a Los Angeles Museum gala in September 2010.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa's relationship timeline 

After less than a year of dating, Chris and Elsa tied the knot during a holiday vacation in December of the same year they began their relationship.

The two are also parents to their three children: daughter India Rose, whom they welcomed in May 2012 and their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, born in March 2014.

Bradley Cooper replaces Chris Hemsworth in upcoming 'G.I. Joe reboot'? 

This update came a few days after a report suggested that Bradley Cooper has replaced Chris in the upcoming film, G.I. Joe reboot.

Notably, the Maestro actor – who is currently dating Gigi Hadid is in talks to lead Paramount's G.I. Joe reboot before the film begins filming at the end of this year.

Despite the studio not confirming the replacement, industry insiders have spilt that Bradley has been eyed for the leading role.

The first live-action film in the franchise, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, was released in the United States on August 7, 2009.

Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sienna Miller and Rachel Nichols starred as the leading characters in the film. 

Justin Bieber builds hype for 2026 FIFA World Cup with surprise performance at Fanatic Fest
Justin Bieber builds hype for 2026 FIFA World Cup with surprise performance at Fanatic Fest
Spice Girls' Mel C plans intimate wedding in Cumbria: Report
Spice Girls' Mel C plans intimate wedding in Cumbria: Report
Kelly Osbourne unveils striking new look following weight-loss backlash
Kelly Osbourne unveils striking new look following weight-loss backlash
Matty Healy kicks off wedding festivities few days after ex Taylor Swift ties knot with Travis Kelce
Matty Healy kicks off wedding festivities few days after ex Taylor Swift ties knot with Travis Kelce
Brittany Cartwright addresses reports of Jax Taylor dating their former publicist
Brittany Cartwright addresses reports of Jax Taylor dating their former publicist
Rihanna set for music comeback? Davido reveals 'dream' collaboration
Rihanna set for music comeback? Davido reveals 'dream' collaboration
Ariana Grande drops cryptic note as Ethan Slater 'reacts' to Ricky Álvarez romance buzz
Ariana Grande drops cryptic note as Ethan Slater 'reacts' to Ricky Álvarez romance buzz
Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce
Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce
Megan Fox throws subtle shade at ex MGK as 'embarrassing' photos stir backlash
Megan Fox throws subtle shade at ex MGK as 'embarrassing' photos stir backlash
Jay-Z shares heartfelt response to Blue Ivy joining him onstage
Jay-Z shares heartfelt response to Blue Ivy joining him onstage
Sydney Sweeney ignores Taylor Swift fans backlash with exciting announcement
Sydney Sweeney ignores Taylor Swift fans backlash with exciting announcement
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos

Popular News

Meghan Markle gives green light as Prince Harry eyes permanent return to UK

Meghan Markle gives green light as Prince Harry eyes permanent return to UK
an hour ago
Spice Girls' Mel C plans intimate wedding in Cumbria: Report

Spice Girls' Mel C plans intimate wedding in Cumbria: Report
50 minutes ago
Iran Supreme Leader: Trump’s signature ‘worthless’ as peace deal collapses

Iran Supreme Leader: Trump’s signature ‘worthless’ as peace deal collapses
an hour ago