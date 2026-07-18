Megan Fox throws subtle shade at ex MGK as 'embarrasisng' photos stir backlash

Megan Fox has seemingly thrown a subtle shade at her former boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, amid backlash over new photos.
This week, the Transformers actress uploaded a carousel of photos to her official Instagram account, showcasing her physique and promoting the new lingerie brand.
"Men would have them believe disobedience was Eve's vice, when it was her greatest virtue," Fox added alongside her caption.
Megan Fox's new steamy photos
As the new steamy photos of the American actress have gained momentum on social media, fans began criticising her for being "unbelievably embarrassing" at the age of 40.
Fans' reaction
One said, "This s--t is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40-year-old mom to be posting. 16-year-old Tumblr s--t."
Another noticed a drastic comparison with Kim Kardashian, as a second mocked, "But I love more 'Old Megan' now u look like kim k."
"Are you fat, Megan?????" a third commented.
Megan Fox shades MGK?
Responding to the online hate, Fox made a subtle dig at her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, as she clapped back, stating, "Which one of my exes is this?"
The Jennifer Body starlet – who celebrated her 40th birthday on May 16th this year has returned to her Instagram account in March this year which left her former boyfriend amazed as he virtually celebrates her welcome with a thirsty comment.
MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker was found swooning his ex-flame at the time as he commented, "Stoked we had a baby."
However, Fox ignored the comment in aftermath of their high-profile break up, now she has given a befitting response which reportedly a sharp aim at the rapper.
MGK and Megan Fox's relationship timeline
For those unaware, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly parted ways reportedly broke up over the Thanksgiving weekend in late November 2024.
Notably, the separation occurred after the reality television star found texts and evidences on MGK's phone that she did not like.
The two are also parents to their only daughter named Saga Blade Fox-Baker, who was born in March 2025.