Sydney Sweeney ignores Taylor Swift fans backlash with exciting announcement

Sydney Sweeney is ready to co-produce her first-ever project while starring in it at the same time.
Just a month after announcing her own production house, Honey Trap, the Euphoria actress has been announced as the lead actress in the upcoming Sony Pictures film, Hollow.
As reported by Deadline on Friday, July 17, Sydney has been robed in for the film adaptation of Lindsey Anderson Beer‘s debut novel, Sleepy Hollow.
Hollow marks Sydney's first production gig alongside LuckyChap and her first acting project with Sony Pictures since Lionsgate’s adaptation of the bestselling novel, The Housemaid.
About Hollow
Hollow is a reindition of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, told through the perspective of one of literature’s most iconic heroines, Katrina Van Tassel.
Tassel - who's just not someone men fight over finds herself at the centre of a dangerous mystery as she ends up between two supernatural love interests.
The theme of Hollow is also gothic, with mind games, emotional tension and erotic thrill.
Sydney Sweeny last appeared in a recently released film, Christy Martin, in the titular role.
The movie was directed by David Michôd with Sydney serving as the producer.
Sydney Sweeney's subtle jab at Taylor Swift spark reaction
Sydney Sweeney – who is currently dating Taylor Swift’s former manager sparked a heated controversy by using The Tortured Poets Department’s song lyrics while promoting her brand, SYRN.
Revealing her new underwear collection, The Housemaid actress showed a pair printed with the words “But daddy, I love him.”
She showed the item in an Instagram story with the caption, “panty packs with some of my lil sayings.”
Soon after the story was posted, devoted TS fans expressed their outrage questioning whether the choice of wording was intentiona – given Taylor’s longstanding feud with Sydney’s beau, Scooter.
While some users argued that the wording has existed in popular culture before the release of Swift’s song and do not have an exclusive association with the 14-time Grammy winner.