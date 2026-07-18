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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 44 minutes ago
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Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos

The '7 Rings' singer and the dancer appear to be enjoying a second chance at romance

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 44 minutes ago
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez have sparked fresh buzz about their rekindled romance after new photos made headlines.

The 7 Rings singer and the dancer appear to be enjoying a second chance at romance, with new photos showing the couple sharing an affectionate moment during an outing in New York City.

In the images obtained by TMZ, Grande is seen embracing Alvarez while the pair display public affection.

Grande kept her look casual in an all-black outfit, accessorised with a nude headband and a messy bun, while Alvarez wore camouflage trousers, a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue New York Knicks cap.

The pair were also accompanied by a dog that closely resembled Grande's beloved pet, Toulouse.


During the outing, they walked arm in arm, with Grande holding Alvarez around the waist while he rested his arm across her shoulder.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez second chance at love Is 'The Real Deal'

Notably, the outing came amid the source revealed to US Weekly that Grande and Alvarez's rekindled romance is reportedly growing stronger, describing their relationship as "the real deal" and insisting it is "far from a rebound."

“Ricky is far from a rebound,” the insider says, noting that Grande and her last boyfriend, the Wicked costar Ethan Slater, broke up “long before the public knew about it.”

“They’re still newly dating, but because there’s a lot of history there, they were able to fall back into a relationship organically,” the insider added of Grande and Alvarez.

The tipster shared, “They’re the real deal.”

Previously a source stated, “Ariana has rekindled things with Ricky, but she isn’t rushing back into the relationship.”

They mentioned, “She has a lot on her plate at the moment and is still incredibly busy with her tour schedule, so they’re taking things one step at a time.”

“Ricky has remained close with Ariana’s family over the years, and that’s something she really appreciates,” the insider continued.

The source shared, “He has also made an effort to show up and support her while she’s on tour, which hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dating buzz

Grande and Alvarez first sparked dating rumours after celebrating her birthday together in Texas in late June and were later spotted shopping in Florida over the Fourth of July weekend.


She also fueled speculation by changing a lyric during a recent New York City stop on her Eternal Sunshine tour.

They dated briefly between 2015 and 2016, having met when the Alvarez joined Grande on her Honeymoon Tour as a backup dancer.

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