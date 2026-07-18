Matty Healy kicks off wedding festivities few days after ex Taylor Swift ties knot with Travis Kelce   

Matty Healy has made a surprise appearance with his fiancée Gabriette a few days after his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, walked down the aisle with Travis Kelce.
Before the popstar dropped her much-awaited wedding photos, her former boyfriend kicked off his wedding festivities.
On Saturday, July 18th, the celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, released a few snaps of Matty arriving in Los Angeles with Gabriette to attend their wedding rehearsal party ahead of their special day.
Matty Healy's wedding
In the viral photos, the English singer is seen driving a car as he is accompanied by his lady love, who cheerfully posed for the cameras while sitting in the passenger seat.
The star-studded event is expected to be attended by several Hollywood celebrities, including Charli XCX, Jesse Jo Stark, Alex Consani and others.
According to media reports, the wedding festivities began when Matty celebrated his bachelor party in Malibu, where he joined tribute band The 9075 to perform his own group’s songs.
Meanwhile, his fiancée had already marked her approaching wedding with a theatrical bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift's fans criticized Matty Healy
As the new photos gained popularity on social media, Swifties began criticising the singer, as one user mocked him, saying, "Sorry Matty, she beat you to it! You're forever 2nd place to the Queen Taylor."
"Nobody wants to see this clown," another bashed.
A third criticised, "He’s very Mr Bean."
Matty Healy and Taylor Swift's complex relationship
This update came a few months after the Daily Mail reported that Taylor Swift had been causing “problems” at Matty’s wedding, which eventually forced him to delay his big day.
The outlet reported that the Robbers crooner's mother did not like their relationship and the aftermath it had on him.
Matty and Taylor were romantically linked in spring 2023 after years of friendship and professional overlap.
However, they called it quits in June 2023, three months before he began dating his now-husband, Travis Kelce.
As of now, Taylor Swift has not reacted to Matty Healy’s wedding.