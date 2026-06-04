Tom Holland sheds light on his ‘secret struggles’ with alcohol: 'Was affecting my professional life'

Tom Holland recently shed light on his “secret struggles” with alcohol, stating that it was affecting his professional and personal life.
The 30-year-old actor, while detailing his secret struggles with alcohol, admitted that he “couldn't put alcohol down”.
According to Holland, sobriety eventually became his toughest challenge.
During his interview with GQ, the Spider-Man star said, “I could sit at home in my hotel room and finish a minibar and go to work the next day.”
He went on to say, “So my version of wild was very, I guess, un-Hollywood. I was always pretty sensible. I just drank too much.”
The actor eventually realised that he had a problem, noting, “It was affecting my professional life. It was affecting my personal life and my health.”
The Uncharted performer shared that he decided to pack it in, and he got through that first year, which he still thinks was the toughest challenge that he has ever been on.
It’s worth mentioning here that Holland, after attempting Dry January in 2022, decided to go completely sober and later in 2024, he even launched his own non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero.
On professional front, Tom Holland is set to star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, an upcoming movie that is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 31, 2026.