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‘Snowfall’ spinoff series officially gets title

The ‘Snowfall’ spinoff stars Gail Bean and Isaiah John in leading roles

‘Snowfall’ spinoff series officially gets title
‘Snowfall’ spinoff series officially gets title

The Snowfall spinoff series has officially been given the title.

Titled as The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, the series, as per Deadline, will focus on Wanda, played by Gail Bean and Leon, played by Isaiah John.

The series will pick up shortly after the conclusion of the original show.

In short, it shifts its setting from the 1980s crack epidemic to 1990s Los Angeles.

Spinoff teaser poster
'Spinoff' teaser poster

It’s worth mentioning here that the mothership series ended tragically for the show’s central character, Damson Idris’ Franklin Saint, who spirals into alcoholism after Teddy McDonald, played by Carter Hudson, is killed by Franklin’s mother, played by Cissy Saint.

Franklin loses his $73 million fortune as well as his wife and their unborn child. The final scenes see him homeless and wandering the streets.

As of the new project, it is executively produced by Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Paul Garnes, and produced by FX Productions.

The spinoff was put in development in 2023, and it is set to premiere later this year on FX and Hulu.

Moreover, The Drop: A Snowfall Saga will also be available on Disney+ internationally.

Apart from Gail Bean and Isaiah John, The Drop: A Snowfall Saga will also star Asante Blackk, Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, and Eric Balfour.

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