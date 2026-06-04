Doja Cat lashes out at Elon Musk over X changes: 'u look like u eat sand'

Doja Cat slammed X owner Elon Musk on his platform after requesting to reinstate the "audio post" feature.
On Wednesday, June 3, the Say So singer made an X post, which read, "Hey Elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here."
"Thanks, u frog build looking bi--h. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand," she added.
Doja was referring to the audio post feature which was discontinued on X in early 2025, as per users who shared that the platform does not offer the feature anymore.
She added another post, this time tagging the billionaire directly, as she penned, "Put the audio post feature back on this app. Thanks, you hairless no-neck havin, chimpanzee."
"Face look like it was drawn from memory. When u swim on ur back at the beach shit look like a man o' war. Hourglass ankles," the Paint The Town Red crooner continued with her insults.
To lessen the damage, Doja concluded the post with, "Not tryna be mean though, sorry."
Elon Musk acquired X, formerly called Twitter, in October 2022 and removed the platform's senior executive team.
In his first year as owner, monthly users fell by about 15% while ad revenue dropped 54%.
Moreover, an early May report shared that Musk had to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty to settle an SEC lawsuit accusing him of failing to disclose the Twitter stock he was amassing in the lead-up to his purchase.