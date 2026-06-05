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Shah Rukh Khan a quiet observer or scene-stealer? Jackie Shroff drops bombshell

‘King’ actor 's unexpected side revealed by his 'King Uncle' costar

Shah Rukh Khan a quiet observer or scene-stealer? Jackie Shroff drops bombshell
Shah Rukh Khan a quiet observer or scene-stealer? Jackie Shroff drops bombshell

Jackie Shroff has just revealed a side of Shah Rukh Khan nobody expected.

According to Shroff, he clearly remembers the young Khan he met on the sets of King Uncle.

Speaking to Yuvaa, the 69-year-old actor recalled working with the 60-year-old actor, who played Shroff’s younger brother in the 1993 movie.

“I thought he was very silent. He would always sit in a corner,” said the Housefull 5 actor revisited.

He then added, “Every time I looked at him, I felt like he was a volcano waiting to erupt. He was extremely quiet.”

Shroff then revealed later Khan cast him in Happy New Year.

At that time, while casting him in the 2013 movie, the only brief the Jawan star gave him was, "Look handsome".

Now, the duo is once again reuniting for King, the upcoming film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.


While talking about the experience, the Pathaan actor shared, “Now, I am doing King with him. He is still the same. He has a lot of respect for everybody.”

According to Shroff, Khan is one of the most beautiful human beings India has.

It’s worth mentioning here that there were reports that Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor would be part of King.

 With Shroff’s confirmation, all eyes are now on Kapoor, who has not officially commented on his casting yet.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the Siddharth Anand directional movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

King is slated to be released in theatres on December 24, 2026.

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