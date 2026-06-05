King Charles 'warns' in new message after Andrew rented out royal residences  

King Charles has issued a subtle warning in his new message after a report claimed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor subletted three royal residences.
In a new police investigation, 50 pages of a report have been revealed about the former Duke of York's financial dealings after he rented out three royal residences, showing his greed for money.
Shortly after the report broke the internet, Buckingham Palace released a new statement on behalf of His Majesty, celebrating World Environment Day with a subtle warning.
Sharing the throwback video of King Charles, 77, the monarch’s office issued a warning message to the public in an effort to combat "dangerous effects of plastic pollution on the environment."
"Finding Harmony on #WorldEnvironmentDay. In 1970, at the age of 21, The King warned of the dangerous effects of plastic pollution on the environment. Over the five decades that have followed, His Majesty has continued to use his unique position to champion a sustainable future," the statement continued.
They further noted, "Founded by His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, The King’s Foundation is underpinned by his philosophy of Harmony, which sees us as a part of nature, not apart from nature."
"Watch Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision on @PrimeVideoUK to discover more about Harmony and The King’s lifelong commitment to the environment," they concluded.
This message was seen as a warning message to his disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was exposed by the National Audit Office.
Notably, the new report suggested that the 66-year-old estranged member of the royal family was a financial dealer and had been cashing in on his Windsor estate without the consent of King Charles, who was secretly funding his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
So far, King Charles, who stripped Andrew’s Prince title last year in October, has yet to respond to the latest development in his case.