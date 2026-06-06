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Salman Khan, Nayanthara gear up for key action sequences in upcoming film shot

The 'Sultan' star and the 'Jawan' starlet are reportedly set to begin the next shooting schedule of their upcoming film

Salman Khan, Nayanthara gear up for key action sequences in upcoming film shot
Salman Khan, Nayanthara gear up for key action sequences in upcoming film shot

Salman Khan and Nayanthara are reportedly gearing up to shoot action-packed sequences in Bandra as part of a new film helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

As reported by Mid-Day, the Sultan star and the Jawan starlet are reportedly set to begin the next shooting schedule of their upcoming film in Mumbai on June 10, focusing on key action sequences, according to reports.

The yet-untitled project is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, marking the actors’ first on-screen collaboration.

According to reports, the upcoming schedule will be filmed across multiple locations in and around Bandra, with the urban setting chosen for key action sequences.

A source quoted by the outlet said, “The team will shoot across multiple outdoor locations in and around Bandra because the sequences require the texture and scale of an urban setting. The sequences, featuring both leads, include chases, vehicle-based action, close-quarter combat, and crowd-heavy moments.”

An insider told the publication, “It’s one of the film’s major action pieces. It begins as a pursuit and gradually escalates into a confrontation.”


The film has generated strong buzz due to the collaboration of Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju.

While plot details remain under wraps, it is expected to be a large-scale action drama, with an Eid 2027 release reportedly planned.

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