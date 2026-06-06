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Princess Anne relives royal history at son Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling walk down the aisle with blessings of British Royal Family

Princess Anne relives royal history at son Peter Phillips wedding to Harriet Sperling
Princess Anne relives royal history at son Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling 

Princess Anne has repeated history with her son, Peter Phillips’ second marriage to Harriet Sperling.

The Princess Royal arrived at the All Saints’ Church in Kemble in the presence of the entire British royal clan, to mark her son’s big day with his fiancée on Saturday, June 6th.

Anne, 75, made a radiant appearance outside the wedding venue, looking glamorous in a yellow dress with a matching hat.

As Her Royal Highness’s photos gained popularity, several eagle-eyed fans noticed that the youngest sister of King Charles III has reworn her yellow hat.

Anne, the mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, re-wore the hat which she wore at the grand Christening ceremony of her daughter back in 1981.

The senior working royal, who welcomed her daughter Zara and Peter with her first husband, Mark Phillips, in May 1981, gracefully repeats the royal accessory, as she repeats the history itself.

P.C. X
P.C. X

One X user said, "I thought I recognised the hat. The Princess Royal looks great in yellow, and the hat looks as good today as it did at Zara’s christening in 1981."

"She wore this hat at Zara’s christening," another commented.

While a third hailed Anne for rocking the accessory even after 45 years later, saying, "After her daughter’s christening, Princess Anne is rewearing her yellow hat to her son’s wedding."

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling walked down the aisle for the second time in the presence of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands. 

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