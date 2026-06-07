Old West End Festival shooting: 12 wounded after suspects open fire in Toledo

Police are searching for suspects after 12 people were injured in a shooting incident near a festival in Toledo, Ohio.
The Toledo police department said it responded to a report of a shooting near the Old West End Festival at around 17:37 local time and found "multiple shooting victims", with two in critical condition.
As per preliminary information, at least two shooters were involved in the incident and might have been firing at one another.
"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement on social media.
"Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence. Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that law enforcement will locate the suspects involved in this senseless crime."
The Old West End Festival is a two-day live music festival with house tours, shopping opportunities, food markets and much more.
The investigation remains in its early stages, with no suspects arrested.