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Iran staff denied US entry after players receive green light for World Cup

Iranian technical staggnad administration members have been blocked from entering the US ahead of the World Cup

Iran staff denied US entry after players receive green light for World Cup
Iran staff denied US entry after players receive green light for World Cup

Key members of the Iranian national team have been denied US visas hours after it was reported that Iranian players had been given permission to travel for the World Cup.

Iran's embassy in Türkiye accused the US of "politically biased interference in sport" by not allowing the entry of a "large portion of the managerial and executive staff" and "technical advisers".

As per local media, 15 administration officials, including the head of the football federation, his deputy, and a media director, were among those who were not able to secure the US visa.

The Iranian team set off from their training base in Türkiye on Saturday en route to Mexico, where they will be based for the tournament, and are expected to land in the early hours of Sunday.

On Saturday, June 6, Iran's ambassador to Mexico shared that under the conditions of the players' visas, the team will have to enter and leave the US on the same day as their matches.


The 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, begins on June 11. Iran secured their place in March 2025, a year before the war broke out.

Amid tensions, in late May, Iran moved its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Mexico.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers Iran's football delegation would not be allowed to include individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

Several players in the Iranian squad have completed mandatory military service with the group.

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