Travis Kelce flaunts Taylor Swift ring as he prepares for ‘last dance'

Travis Kelce is ready for it when it comes to his next chapter.
Nearly three weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs player tied the knot with Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden, his pal Cris Carter hinted that his upcoming season in the NFL could be his last.
“Andrew [Spruill] and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL,” Carter wrote over a photo shared to Instagram July 20, where he posed with Kelce alongside his training team. “Know the [GOAT] is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF.”
And that’s not the only glimpse Carter offered into Kelce’s future. After all, the three-time Super Bowl champ, sporting a black Bearcats T-shirt from his alma mater the University of Cincinnati, matching shorts and red and black Nike sneakers, also showed off his wedding band as he placed an arm around Carter’s shoulder.
Swift and Kelce, both 36, cemented their love story during their New York City ceremony July 3 in front of 1,000 guests.
But even with the massive guest list, including Adam Sandler who officiated the nuptials, the event was an intimate family affair.
Instead of having bridesmaids or groomsmen, Swift’s younger brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honor while Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce stood in as his Best Man.
Just months earlier, Kelce announced he’d be returning to the field for his 14th season amid speculation he was planning to retire.