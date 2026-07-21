Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'  

Nicole Kidman and Josh Lucas are set to share the screen in a new, exciting project.
On Tuesday, July 21, Deadline confirmed that the two American actors are lined up for the new legal drama TV series Discretion.
The upcoming drama series – which consists of eight episodes also saw Elle Fanning in the leading cast.
Shortly after the cast expanded, Nicole took to her Instagram stories to share her first statement after the new update on the forthcoming drama.
Sharing a photo of the poster from London Theatre's new show, Kings Don’t Kill Their Wives Right?, the Babygirl alum wrote, "Absolutely brilliant performances, Brilliant play! Must see! Another great night at the London Theatre x @1536onstage."
This post was the first since the announcement regarding Josh's role in the new drama came.
About Nicole Kidman and Josh Lucas' roles in the upcoming tv drama
Notably, as per the drama series' summary, Elle – who is set to play a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm- uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth.
When the Maleficent star realises she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm's most powerful female partner, Sharon, portrayed by Nicole, upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets?
However, industry insiders claimed that Josh will play The Perfect Couple starlet's life partner, who is a lawyer by profession.
Both Nicole and Elle are executive producing in addition to starring in the upcoming show, which is expected to air on Paramount+ in 2027.
Josh Lucas professional front
Josh Lucas’s last television roles include playing a young John Dutton in Yellowstone and starring in the Apple TV dramedy Palm Royale.
Nicole Kidman's packed working schedule
Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman has recently appeared in four television series: Lioness, Scarpetta, Nine Perfect Strangers and Big Little Lies.