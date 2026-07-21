Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig  

Shakira is owning the new label her fans have given her shortly after the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show.
The Colombian musician closed out the ceremony after several artists on Sunday, July 19th, at MetLife Stadium.
Before Spain took the trophy home, the highly-anticipated final was kicked off with the Queen of pop, Madonna, who appeared on stage with Brazilian soccer stars, Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho.
Later, BTS delivered a performance on fans' most favourite track, Dynamite, leaving fans in a frenzy.
However, the second-to-last musical gig failed to impress the crowd, as fans left disappointed when Justin Bieber performed a special version of his super hit, EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH.
Despite the star-studded performances, fans only put their trust in Shakira, who concluded the ceremony with the impeccable gig.
A heartfelt move for Shakira's African fans
She performed this year's FIFA anthem, DAI DAI, alongside Burna Boy and the kids she called from Uganda, Africa, in response to their special requests.
After her infectious performance, fans filed an online petition that the Waka Waka hitmaker should be the legend of the annual sports event.
Now, responding to the ongoing fans' praise, Shakira turned to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt message for her fans showering love on her.
Shakira celebrates her new title
"What a day yesterday! Running into so many people I appreciate and respect, and receiving so much love from all of you!! “Also, long live Colombia on this day and always!" she captioned.
This update came after resurfaced footage of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, seen sitting with Shakira away from the stage.
Shakira's move to resolve Justin Bieber and Madonna's feud?
The three are seen greeting each other, followed by an embrace between the two singers that quickly sparked reactions from fans.
Notably, the scene stood out because of the behind-the-stage clash between Justin Bieber and Madonna, which reportedly Shakira and Coldplay's Chris Martin have been trying to resolve.
So far, neither the Stay crooner nor the Material Girl singer's representatives have responded to these ongoing feud rumours.