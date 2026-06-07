King Charles, Queen Camilla cut Peter Phillips wedding short for prestigious event

For a special engagement, King Charles and Queen Camilla decided to cut short their attendance at Peter Phillips’ big day.
On Saturday, June 6, the British Royal Family made a joyful appearance at All Saints Church in Kemble to witness the union of Princess Anne’s son Peter and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.
The high-profile wedding saw members of the Royal Family dazzle in head-turning looks, making the event a truly glamorous affair.
However, King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were also in attendance and appeared to be in high spirits, were forced to cut their appearance short due to their scheduled engagement at a prestigious event.
Hours after attending Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding, the British monarch and the Queen Consort made an appearance in the Cotswolds to hand out the prestigious Epsom Derby trophy, continuing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tradition, who loved to attend the event.
At the high-profile flat horse race event, King Charles presented the trophy to jockey Ronan Whelan and his three-year-old racehorse, named Christmas Day, who came out victorious over the weekend.
Notably, His Majesty’s appearance at Epsom was a significant occasion for British horse racing, as it marked the first time a reigning monarch had been present on Derby Day since the late Queen Elizabeth II last attended in 2019.