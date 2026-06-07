News
Make us preferred on Google
News

King Charles, Queen Camilla cut Peter Phillips wedding short for prestigious event

King Charles and Queen Camilla bring royal charm to a major event after departing early from Peter Phillips’ nuptials

King Charles, Queen Camilla cut Peter Phillips wedding short for prestigious event
King Charles, Queen Camilla cut Peter Phillips wedding short for prestigious event

For a special engagement, King Charles and Queen Camilla decided to cut short their attendance at Peter Phillips’ big day.

On Saturday, June 6, the British Royal Family made a joyful appearance at All Saints Church in Kemble to witness the union of Princess Anne’s son Peter and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

The high-profile wedding saw members of the Royal Family dazzle in head-turning looks, making the event a truly glamorous affair.

However, King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were also in attendance and appeared to be in high spirits, were forced to cut their appearance short due to their scheduled engagement at a prestigious event.

Hours after attending Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding, the British monarch and the Queen Consort made an appearance in the Cotswolds to hand out the prestigious Epsom Derby trophy, continuing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tradition, who loved to attend the event.

At the high-profile flat horse race event, King Charles presented the trophy to jockey Ronan Whelan and his three-year-old racehorse, named Christmas Day, who came out victorious over the weekend.

Notably, His Majesty’s appearance at Epsom was a significant occasion for British horse racing, as it marked the first time a reigning monarch had been present on Derby Day since the late Queen Elizabeth II last attended in 2019.

Princess Anne relives royal history at son Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling
Princess Anne relives royal history at son Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling
Princess Kate, Prince William make charming appearance at Peter Phillips’ wedding
Princess Kate, Prince William make charming appearance at Peter Phillips’ wedding
Peter Phillips' wedding: Princess Beatrice, Eugenie arrive first, Prince Harry missing
Peter Phillips' wedding: Princess Beatrice, Eugenie arrive first, Prince Harry missing
Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event
Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice's rent arrangements from King Charles spark backlash
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice's rent arrangements from King Charles spark backlash
Princess Ingrid Alexandra makes key changes to study plans amid mom's health concerns
Princess Ingrid Alexandra makes key changes to study plans amid mom's health concerns
Kensington Palace shares key update on Prince William’s big celebrations
Kensington Palace shares key update on Prince William’s big celebrations
King Charles suffers emotional blow just before major family occasion
King Charles suffers emotional blow just before major family occasion
Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news
Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news
Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
King Charles 'warns' in new message after Andrew rented out royal residences
King Charles 'warns' in new message after Andrew rented out royal residences
Inside Andrew's mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenie's royal housing perks
Inside Andrew's mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenie's royal housing perks

Popular News

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner say 'I do' again in Palermo with Elton John surprise gig

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner say 'I do' again in Palermo with Elton John surprise gig
an hour ago
North Korea pushes for nuclear status, calls US denuclearisation efforts 'anachronistic dream'

North Korea pushes for nuclear status, calls US denuclearisation efforts 'anachronistic dream'
2 hours ago
Old West End Festival shooting: 12 wounded after suspects open fire in Toledo

Old West End Festival shooting: 12 wounded after suspects open fire in Toledo
4 hours ago