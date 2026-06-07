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Mindy Kaling finally says goodbye to autobiographical era with shocking move

‘The Office’ actress also shared her experience in her early 20s when she relocated to NYC

Mindy Kaling finally says goodbye to autobiographical era with shocking move
Mindy Kaling finally says goodbye to autobiographical era with shocking move

Mindy Kaling ended her autobiographical trilogy with a shocking move.

According to Kaling, she recently dropped Not Suitable for Work, a new series, inspired by the early days of her career.

During an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown, the actress-writer revealed how her newly released series is based on comedy about five twenty-somethings who are pursuing their career aspirations in Manhattan.

“I think of ‘Not Suitable for Work’ as the last show in this trilogy of shows that I’ve done about young people,” the The Mindy Project actress explained.

The 46-year-old director and producer then laughed and clarified that that series was less autobiographical.

For Kaling, Not Suitable for Work is based on her experience in her early 20s when she relocated to New York City, describing that the period as an “ambitious” chapter.

“I just wanted to hurry up to the time in my life when I was successful,” she recalled, adding that she didn’t intend for the three series to serve as a trilogy of her life story.

According to the The Office actress, that’s just the pretentious way that she likes to frame her career now.

Mindy Kaling’s created and executively produced Not Suitable for Work series’ first three episodes arrived on Hulu on June 2.



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