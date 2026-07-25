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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Brian Doerski dies just four days after sharing devastating health update

The ‘Purify My Heart’ crooner passes away at the age of 60 as heartbroken family issues statement

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Brian Doerski dies just four days after sharing devastating health update
Brian Doerski dies just four days after sharing devastating health update

Brian Doerski has breathed his last.

On Saturday, July 25, New York Post reported that the Canadian singer died at the age of 60 after battling a challenging health disease.

Just four days after sharing a heartbreaking update about his cancer diagnosis, the beloved singer passed away “peacefully” in his sleep at his family home in Abbotsford, Canada, on Tuesday, July 21.

Taking to Facebook, Doerski’s family issued a moving statement, sharing about the It is Well crooner’s death, writing, “On July 21st, at 6:45AM, our Beloved Brian passed away peacefully in his sleep at his family home, surrounded by those who loved him most. Thank you to the entire community around the world that prayed, gave, and sent incredible messages of love.”


“Till the very end, Brian continued to love those around him, encouraging them in who they are, and shared incredible gratitude to those in the medical field who tried their best to help him. He was a beacon of light even in his final moments to his close family and friends, and loved well right to the end,” the statement added.

It concluded, “May we all be like him, to love freely, be kind, and grateful even in the midst of the hardest of times.”

Brian Doerski cancer diagnosis


While Brian Doerski had suffered medical issues since February 2026, it was on July 17 when his family shared that they had “just been informed that Brian has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.”

Scans indicated a “mass in the pelvis and spots on the liver, lungs, and near the heart,” according to a GoFundMe page.

His family also noted that doctors were still working to identify the exact type of cancer, while the medical team continued with treatment and focused on managing his pain.

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