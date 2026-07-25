Selena Gomez announces ‘new beginnings’ months after Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez is all set to welcome “new beginnings.”
The Only Murders in the Building actress took to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 25, to make a thrilling announcement, sparking a massive buzz among fans.
In the update, the American songstress – who tied the knot with record producer Benny Blanco in September 2025 – reshared a post from her beauty brand Rare Beauty’s handle, announcing, “NEW BEGINNINGS.”
The post featured an image showing a green-colored calendar having “August 7” circled, teasing that something exciting is set to be revealed soon.
“counting down the days,” read the caption.
In the following Story, Gomez re-posted another update from her brand’s account, showing her looking at a map with a carton beside her with a tag, “Bathroom.”
“New beginnings loading…,” stated the post.
Next in the gallery was a snap of a green-colored handbag with a number “7” keychain, followed by a clip of a woman talking to someone on phone while carrying a box around in her room.
Fans’ reactions
Selena Gomez’s surprise posts immediately sparked a massive frenzy among fans, who expressed excitement for Rare Beauty’s upcoming mystery launch.
“Omgggg. 7 is my lucky number! I just know this is going to be amazing,” commented a first, while another expressed anticipation writing, “the color and the number : I AM IN.”
A third stated, “I’m so excited I’m trying to guess but I can’t. can’t wait.”
About Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty is a high-end American cosmetics brand founded by Selena Gomez in 2020, whose name is inspired by the singer’s third studio album, Rare, which was released in the same year.
The luxury brand was created with an aim to promote self-acceptance and inclusivity, encouraging people to embrace their natural beauty rather than striving for perfection.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco relationship
After dating Benny Blanco for more than three years, Selena Gomez tied the knot with him on September 27, 2025, at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California.