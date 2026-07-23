King Charles delights crowd with funny reply to Queen Elizabeth comparison

King Charles III shared a lighthearted moment during a recent royal engagement after a well-wisher remarked that he looked like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
During a walkabout at the inaugural RHS Sandringham Flower Show, a well-wisher told the British Monarch that he looked "so much like" his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, prompting a warm exchange.
The King responded with a muffled one-word reply, sparking laughter from the crowd, before warmly pausing to chat with the admirer who compared him to Queen Elizabeth II.
The heartwarming moment quickly went viral on social media, with many noting Charles' resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II.
The late Queen had also attended the same event just months before her death in 2022.
For the event, King Charles looked smart in a cream suit with a purple patterned tie, while Queen Camilla joined him in a green paisley midi dress as they toured the estate.
This year's event marked the first Royal Horticultural Society flower show at Sandringham, featuring award-winning gardens and talks by horticultural experts.
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived by horse-drawn carriage from Sandringham House for the inaugural RHS show, where the monarch praised the RHS Royal Legacy Garden as "fantastic."
He then quizzed a group of schoolchildren about whether they grew vegetables.
Chatting with local schoolchildren, Charles encouraged them to grow spinach, describing it as "the best thing in the world."
King Charles lighthearted exchange about ageing
The King shared a lighthearted exchange about ageing after a member of the public commented, "I'm the same age as you. You are looking good!"
He responded with characteristic wit: "It gets much harder, doesn't it?"
Though the monarch marked his official birthday celebrations at Trooping the Colour last month, he does not turn 78 until November.
Queen Camilla, who accompanied him, celebrated her 79th birthday just days ago.