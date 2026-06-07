Taylor Swift drops surprise update about ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ song

Taylor Swift recently announced a new update regarding her song I Knew It, I Knew You ahead of Toy Story 5 release.
According to the 36-year-old singer, two more versions of the newly released song, that is part of the upcoming Pixar movie, have been released today for digital download.
Swift, in this regard, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 7, and shared the news.
She also tagged the download option at the bottom of the story.
On May 31, the Fate of Ophelia songstress, revealed that her song is part of the upcoming animated film.
She later this week declared what inspired her to make the soundtrack, revealing that it was none other than Jessie, a central character mainly the cowgirl rag doll.
“Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once,” said the Love Story hitmaker on her social media shared, adding, “And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”
The fiancé of Travis Kelce also thanked director and writer of the animated film, Andrew Stanton, for imagining her for this.
It’s worth mentioning here that Toy Story 5 is set to be released on June 19, 2026 and Taylor Swift’s I Knew It, I Knew You is part of it.