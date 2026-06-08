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James Handy’s last film hit with setback after his sudden death

The 'Jumanji' star was killed in a stabbing at his home on Wednesday morning

James Handy’s last film hit with setback after his sudden death
James Handy’s last film hit with setback after his sudden death

James Handy’s final film has reportedly faced a setback following his sudden death, leaving the project’s future uncertain.

The Jumanji star, who was fatally stabbed at 81, was set to star in an upcoming film titled Kickback, but writer and producer Heidi Anderson-Swan has confirmed the project has now been scrapped.

According to TMZ, the writer and producer of his final film, Anderson-Swan, confirmed on Saturday that the film will no longer be moving forward.

The producer revealed the project had been halted in pre-production over financial and production challenges, with Handy’s passing proving the final blow.

Anderson-Swan also expressed her shock over the Top Gun: Maverick star’s tragic murder.

She said Handy was among the nicest people she has worked with, noting he helped her out a few times as she was breaking into the industry.

Notably, the update came after Handy was found dead at his Los Angeles home after police responded to a 911 call from his girlfriend’s son, who has since been arrested.

James Handy’s last film hit with setback after his sudden death

“I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” the suspect, Michael Gledhill, allegedly told the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was killed in a stabbing at his home on Wednesday morning, where he was later found in the front yard.

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