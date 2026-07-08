Mariska Hargitay set for key role at 78th Emmy Awards: What we know so far 

Mariska Hargitay has confirmed her crucial role at the upcoming 78th Emmy Awards gala.
The 62-year-old American actress is set to join NBC's 100th birthday celebrations in September of this year.
However, Hargitay, who is primarily known for their comedic work over almost two decades, will host the annual gala of the year.
Mariska Hargitay speaks about her role in Emmy Awards
Speaking about her role at the awards ceremony, Hargitay said, "Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honour to host the 78th Emmy Awards."
"In the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC and to celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers, whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress noted.
Mariska Hargitay's confirmation
Re-sharing NBC's post, the multi-hyphenate confirmed her hosting on her official Instagram account, as she wrote beside her post, "A television legend is hosting television’s biggest night. The 78th Emmy Awards air LIVE Monday, September 14th on NBC and Peacock."
Mariska Hargitay's hosting at the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony will see her as the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years.
Fans' reaction
As the news broke on the internet, the devoted fans of the actress have flocked to the comment section with their heartfelt wishes.
"Oh she’s gonna nail this," one enthusiastic fan noted.
Another demanded, "She needs to host an episode of SNL!"
"Very cool. Congratulations," a third said.
About Emmy Awards ceremony
For those unaware, in 2011 Jane Lynch hosted the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which was broadcast on Fox.
Her appearance on the broadcast built on her massive popularity at the time for playing the sharp-tongued cheerleading coach, Sue Sylvester, on Fox's hit musical dramedy Glee.
For those unfamiliar, this year’s 78th Emmy Awards ceremony will be aired on September 14th and set for the 8th on Peacock.