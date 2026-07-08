Tom Holland drops major revelation about working with Zendaya in epic 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland has opened up about working alongside wife Zendaya on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
The Spider Man star revealed that wife, the Dune starlet boosted his confidence while filming The Odyssey, while she called being cast together "the dream."
The newly married couple star in Christopher Nolan's epic as Telemachus and Athena, respectively.
While conversing with Entertainment Tonight at the recent world premiere, Tom reflected on what he learned from sharing the screen with his wife.
He replied, To be confident and be bold. She makes big choices when she plays characters.”
Tom went on to share, “She's not afraid to create the characters and she does it in a way where they feel like real people.”
He added, “She makes big, bold choices. I think there are a few actors who can do it as well as she can, and I love watching her do it.”
Zendaya’s reaction on working with Tom Holland
On the other hand, Zendaya revealed that sharing the screen with Tom in The Odyssey was "the dream" for her.
She told Extra, “I remember when he got the call, I was, like, absolutely over the moon, so excited, so proud.”
The Euphoria star continued, “And then never did it… cross my mind that a second call would be coming to our home, you know? So, that was so special.”
She mentioned, “And yeah, just to be able to share something like that and watch him work in this context… It's the dream... It's absolutely the dream. So, I was happy.”
Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage
Notably, Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly tied the knot as rumours ignited after The Drama starlet’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards that "the wedding has already happened" and that the public "missed it".
However, Zendaya and Tom Holland have not officially confirmed a wedding.