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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Dwayne Johnson enjoys heartwarming family reunion on 'Moana' premiere

Dwayne Johnson attended the 'Moana' premiere with his three daughters, Simone, Jasmine and Tiana

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson enjoys heartwarming family reunion on Moana premiere
Dwayne Johnson enjoys heartwarming family reunion on 'Moana' premiere

Dwayne Johnson enjoyed a memorable family moment as his three daughters made a rare red carpet appearance alongside him at the premiere of Moana.

The Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, July 7, became a star-studded family outing for The Smashing Machine star, who was accompanied by wife Lauren Hashian, daughters Jasmine and Tiana, eldest daughter Simone Johnson, his mother Ata Johnson, ex-wife Dany Garcia and her husband, Dave Rienzi.

The younger sisters arrived in coordinating blue dresses decorated with oversized red hibiscus flowers and matching hairpieces, while Simone chose a chic black midi dress with a slit and black open-toe pumps.

Meanwhile, Johnson paired an all-white look with a maile lei as he posed with his daughters and wife, Lauren Hashian, during the blue-carpet event.

Jasmine and Tiana last attended a major premiere in November 2024, when they joined their family for the Moana 2 debut on Oahu.

Notably, Johnson returns as Maui in the live-action Moana, reprising the beloved character he voiced in the original animated film and Moana 2.

Jasmine and Tiana in Moana 2

Dwayne Johnson enjoys heartwarming family reunion on Moana premiere

Jasmine and Tiana also made voice cameos in Moana 2, with Johnson previously revealing they were thrilled to hear themselves in theaters.

“Loved, loved it. They hadn’t seen it before. They knew they were in it, and they were sitting on the edge of their seats, literally, and just waiting,” Johnson noted.

He added, “Their scene came up, and they’re just like, ‘That’s me!’ ” he recalled. “It was so cool.”

Moana third animated installment

At a July 2 press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Johnson announced that a third animated Moana installment is currently in development.

According to Johnson, Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller will reunite as the film's writers after contributing to earlier entries in the Moana series.

The live-action remake of the 2016 film, Moana hits theaters on Friday, July 10.

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