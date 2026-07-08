Diddy's daughters unveil major business venture amid dad's legal troubles 

Sean "Diddy" Combs' 19-year-old twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, are trying their luck in the fashion industry amid their dad's prison sentence.
Talking to Page Six, the teen shared that they are determined to make their own identity in the industry, separate from their father's problematic image.
"His press is his press, and our press is our press," said D'Lila. "Our journey is separate. We try to stay positive, and we're focus on what we're building."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs advising daughters from jail
Moreover, the twins reveal that Diddy, who is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix for charges linked to prostitution, has been coaching them on the know-hows about the fashion industry from behind bars.
They shared that the idea for street line 12TWINTY1 came before their dad's 2024 arrest and that they have been focusing on their fashion line since they graduated high school last year.
"We've been planning this for about three years now," said Jessie. "Ever since we were little, we've loved fashion."
"Our dad has always had incredible style, and our mom [the late model Kim Porter] did too, so they’ve both inspired us,” D’Lila said.
“He’s very proud of us,” Jessie said. “We’ve gone to him for guidance many times, and he’s been incredibly helpful.”
The twins' first drop from their fashion line
Jessie and D'Lila Combs' first drop, called 777, also has a special link to the family.
The number refers to the twins being born seven minutes apart, while seven was also the favourite number of both Porter and their father.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release date
The music mogul, who is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-linked charges, is scheduled for release on February 23, 2028.
Diddy was sentenced in October to four years and two months in federal prison after being found guilty of transporting individuals across state lines for sexual encounters.
He was acquitted of more serious sex-trafficking and racketeering charges that carried potential life sentences.
Prosecutors claimed that Combs spent years flying girlfriends and male sex workers around the country for drug-fuelled sexual parties.
He was convicted under the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits transporting people across state lines for illegal sexual activities.