News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight

The ‘Subedaar’ actor rings in his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s 41st birthday with a heartfelt surprise

Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight

It’s Sonam Kapoor’s special day and Anil Kapoor is making sure for it to be extra special.

To ring in his darling daughter’s 41st birthday, the Subedaar actor posted a surprise video montage on Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, featuring deeply personal and rare moments.

The heart-melting clip showed several throwback glimpses, including the former actress’s childhood photo, warm moments with her dad, loving snaps with her husband Anand Ahuja, a sweet peek into her special bond with her child, and some solo shots.

Alongside the montage was a touching tribute in which Anil Kapoor penned, “Happy Birthday, Sonam.”

“So much has been said about you, but none of it can truly capture just how precious, beautiful and deeply loved you are...Your smile lights up every room (and my whole heart), and your warmth touches everyone fortunate enough to know you,” he lovingly stated.

The Mr. India star continued, “Not just on your special day, but every single day, I simply want to wish you all the happiness your heart can hold. May life, and everyone you hold close continue to shower you with love, laughter and countless beautiful moments - the kind of moments that make a life unbearably beautiful!”

He concluded the post on a special note, expressing, “Love you so much beta!”

Sonam Kapoor is an Indian former actress and the eldest child of Indian film actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Bhavnani.

Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff upcoming film 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date
Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff upcoming film 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date
Imran Khan’s response to ‘What if your daughter dates someone like you’ goes viral
Imran Khan’s response to ‘What if your daughter dates someone like you’ goes viral
Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’
Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’
'Dhamaal 4' gets new release date after schedule change
'Dhamaal 4' gets new release date after schedule change
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
Akshay Kumar lands major deal to reunite with ex Raveena Tandon in 'Welcome To Jungle'
Akshay Kumar lands major deal to reunite with ex Raveena Tandon in 'Welcome To Jungle'
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date
Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’
Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’
Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khan's loneliness amid actor's late-night tweets
Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khan's loneliness amid actor's late-night tweets
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand
Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam star's cause of death revealed
Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam star's cause of death revealed
Salman Khan, Nayanthara gear up for key action sequences in upcoming film shot
Salman Khan, Nayanthara gear up for key action sequences in upcoming film shot

Popular News

Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful

Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful
24 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light

Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
51 minutes ago
Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight

Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
2 hours ago