Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight

It’s Sonam Kapoor’s special day and Anil Kapoor is making sure for it to be extra special.
To ring in his darling daughter’s 41st birthday, the Subedaar actor posted a surprise video montage on Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, featuring deeply personal and rare moments.
The heart-melting clip showed several throwback glimpses, including the former actress’s childhood photo, warm moments with her dad, loving snaps with her husband Anand Ahuja, a sweet peek into her special bond with her child, and some solo shots.
Alongside the montage was a touching tribute in which Anil Kapoor penned, “Happy Birthday, Sonam.”
“So much has been said about you, but none of it can truly capture just how precious, beautiful and deeply loved you are...Your smile lights up every room (and my whole heart), and your warmth touches everyone fortunate enough to know you,” he lovingly stated.
The Mr. India star continued, “Not just on your special day, but every single day, I simply want to wish you all the happiness your heart can hold. May life, and everyone you hold close continue to shower you with love, laughter and countless beautiful moments - the kind of moments that make a life unbearably beautiful!”
He concluded the post on a special note, expressing, “Love you so much beta!”
Sonam Kapoor is an Indian former actress and the eldest child of Indian film actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Bhavnani.