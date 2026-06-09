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Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife has sparked a frenzy as former staff members made bombshell claims

Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light

Sarah Ferguson has found herself in hot water after former staff members exposed her disturbing behaviour.

In the latest edition of Horrible Bosses: The Royal Edition, former staff members highlighted the way Sarah worked, describing it as "absolutely chaotic" and like being employed by "fifty jealous lovers".

The shocking claims came as the former Duchess is staying at a ski chalet in the Austrian Alps, as controversies surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor intensify.

As reported by Closer, the new allegations have put Sarah in a "very vulnerable position", making it near-impossible for her to save her reputation.

An insider said, "Sarah is furious and insisting the stories are unfair, but everyone can see she's panicked over this. She's denying it up and down and saying there's no way anyone has anything legitimate on her but it's Sarah's worst nightmare because by all accounts."

Royal author Andrew Lownie claimed that the morale of Sarah's staff was so terrible that a lot of new recruits could not even do the job for half a day before turning in their notices.

Staff members were found crying in the bathrooms, with Lownie adding, "Very few people stayed, and if they did, it was a sort of 24-hour-a-day job because she has this extraordinary energy and she would be flying off in different places, not very organised".

The author also shared that Sarah was quite wasteful with food and often chose to go out to dine after informing the chef to prepare a meal.

With no public support from the Royal Family, Sarah fears that new allegations could be the "nail in the coffin" for her public profile for good, reported the outlet.

"The things these former staff have shared so far make her look bad enough, but there’s whispers that they have much worse to share and if that does happen, it’s going to be the nail in her coffin," the insider says.

Sarah's intense trouble began last year after her email exchange with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

In the April 2011's email, a month after she had denounced their friendship, Sarah referred to the convicted sex trafficker as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend". 

It was later reported that Epstein had given her £15,000 the previous year to help pay off her debts.

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