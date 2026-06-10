Meghan Markle gives glimpse into family life to celebrate California's summer

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a rare glimpse of her family's life in California.
On Tuesday, June 9, Meghan Markle shared a carousel of clicks, featuring Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as she embraces the summer.
In one of the clicks, Prince Harry and Prince Archie could be seen playing with a giant football amid the World Cup season, which kicks off next week, with matches taking place in the US as well as Mexico.
Giving a subtle nod to Beyoncé, a picture of Lilibet was also posted, wearing a T-shirt celebrating the Queen B, while in another Harry and Meghan share an embrace.
The romantic snap was dated back to March 2017, a few weeks before they tied the knot.
Captioned "Springing into summer", the carousel included a video of the Duchess cutting onions and a black-and-white click of her lying in the sun.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Montecito after they quit their senior working royal roles in 2020.
In recent months, the Duchess has been giving fans little glimpses of her family life, sparking questions about her previous stance on their children's privacy.
Notably, the sweet social media update came after Harry was included in Time magazine's inaugural "The 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026".
The Duke was recognised for founding the Invictus Games in 2014 for veterans and wounded servicemen.