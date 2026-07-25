Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Duchess Sophie attends special engagement in Wales after her emotional video message

The Duchess of Edinburgh makes surprise appearance in Llanelwedd

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Duchess Sophie attends special engagement in Wales after her emotional video message
Duchess Sophie attends special engagement in Wales after her emotional video message  

On behalf of the British monarchy, Duchess Sophie has travelled to Prince William's Welsh territory for the significant royal engagement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in Llanelwedd earlier this week to celebrate the four-day annual agricultural festival while highlighting the organisation's efforts in developing farming, rural life, and Welsh culture.

Taking to Instagram, King Charles III hailed Sophie's efforts in handling the royal engagement single-handedly, as he acknowledged in his latest post that Her Royal Highness was ravishing during her Welsh appearance.

"This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in Llanelwedd," Buckingham Palace's aides wrote in the statement, released on Friday, July 24th.

The Royal Family continued to explain Sophie's charitable causes, as she has served as the patron during the Agricultural show. 

Duchess Sophie's charity organization 

She has been part of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations since 2012, actively supporting rural events, farming, and food production across the UK.

This new update came after the most hardworking senior royal member issued a video message for the participant – who is taking part in the upcoming charity ride event, scheduled for July 26th. 

Duchess Sophie's video message 

Prince Edward's wife recorded a video message to support 17-year-old Chloe Marriage and her family as they begin a charity cycle ride from Land's End to John O'Groats.

In the "wonderful" message, Duchess Sophie sent her warmest wishes to Chloe and her family for their efforts on behalf of the needy. 

"A wonderful message from Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh. We are so proud to have received this. Chloe and I wrote to her about the ride, and she wowed us with a personal message," Pedalling With Purpose said in their Instagram post.

It is unclear whether the Duchess will make an appearance at the charitable event.  

Princess Anne makes first appearance in Wales after surprise move toward charity
Princess Anne makes first appearance in Wales after surprise move toward charity
Meghan Markle takes firm decision amid criticism over same milestone as Prince William
Meghan Markle takes firm decision amid criticism over same milestone as Prince William
Sarah Ferguson rocked by bombshell official action after urgent rescue plea to daughters
Sarah Ferguson rocked by bombshell official action after urgent rescue plea to daughters
Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best
Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best
Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles
Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave
Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony

Popular News

Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'

Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'
2 hours ago
Jordon Devey, Super Bowl champion dies at 38: Cause of death revealed

Jordon Devey, Super Bowl champion dies at 38: Cause of death revealed
2 hours ago
Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary

Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary
4 hours ago