Duchess Sophie attends special engagement in Wales after her emotional video message  

On behalf of the British monarchy, Duchess Sophie has travelled to Prince William's Welsh territory for the significant royal engagement.
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in Llanelwedd earlier this week to celebrate the four-day annual agricultural festival while highlighting the organisation's efforts in developing farming, rural life, and Welsh culture.
Taking to Instagram, King Charles III hailed Sophie's efforts in handling the royal engagement single-handedly, as he acknowledged in his latest post that Her Royal Highness was ravishing during her Welsh appearance.
"This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in Llanelwedd," Buckingham Palace's aides wrote in the statement, released on Friday, July 24th.
The Royal Family continued to explain Sophie's charitable causes, as she has served as the patron during the Agricultural show.
Duchess Sophie's charity organization
She has been part of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations since 2012, actively supporting rural events, farming, and food production across the UK.
This new update came after the most hardworking senior royal member issued a video message for the participant – who is taking part in the upcoming charity ride event, scheduled for July 26th.
Duchess Sophie's video message
Prince Edward's wife recorded a video message to support 17-year-old Chloe Marriage and her family as they begin a charity cycle ride from Land's End to John O'Groats.
In the "wonderful" message, Duchess Sophie sent her warmest wishes to Chloe and her family for their efforts on behalf of the needy.
"A wonderful message from Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh. We are so proud to have received this. Chloe and I wrote to her about the ride, and she wowed us with a personal message," Pedalling With Purpose said in their Instagram post.
It is unclear whether the Duchess will make an appearance at the charitable event.