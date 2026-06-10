News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet gives subtle nod to 'Queen' in new photo

Meghan Markle reveals Princess Lilibet's special nod to 'Queen' in newly released family photos

Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet gives subtle nod to Queen in new photo
Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet gives subtle nod to 'Queen' in new photo

Princess Lilibet has sent a special nod to "Queen" in new photo, but it is not for Camilla.

Meghan Markle has offered fans a look into her Californian lifestyle in her new Instagram post on Tuesday, June 9.

The photo carousel included photos of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Lilibet and Prince Archie.

What surprised fans was a sweet photo of Harry and Meghan's 5-year-old daughter proudly flaunting a cute tshirt with the American singer, Beyoncés face doodled on it, with the words, "Queen Bey" and "B is for Beyonce".

Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet gives subtle nod to Queen in new photo

"Springing into Summer" was written in the caption of Meghan's Instagram post.

These delightful family photos came just days after Meghan and Harry celebrated Lilibet's 5th birthday.

Marking her daughter's special occasion, Meghan shared two heartfelt photos of Lilibet with a caption, "Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili"

'X-Men' star Tyler Mane reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in emotional video
'X-Men' star Tyler Mane reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in emotional video
Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding
Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding
Meghan Markle gives glimpse into family life to celebrate California's summer
Meghan Markle gives glimpse into family life to celebrate California's summer
King Charles announces fresh change ahead of Trooping the Colour parade
King Charles announces fresh change ahead of Trooping the Colour parade
Princess Anne returns to royal duties days after high-profile wedding
Princess Anne returns to royal duties days after high-profile wedding
Norway's Crown Princess may reunite with jailed son as health fears escalate
Norway's Crown Princess may reunite with jailed son as health fears escalate
Princess Anne set to mark major milestone after son Peter Phillips’ wedding
Princess Anne set to mark major milestone after son Peter Phillips’ wedding
Kate Middleton discusses 'emotional' family matter with Peter Phillips' new wife Harriet
Kate Middleton discusses 'emotional' family matter with Peter Phillips' new wife Harriet
King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her
King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her
Royal Court pays glowing tribute to King Abdullah on his 27th throne anniversary
Royal Court pays glowing tribute to King Abdullah on his 27th throne anniversary
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
Meghan Markle delights Harry with calculated move for King Charles: 'finally on the same page'
Meghan Markle delights Harry with calculated move for King Charles: 'finally on the same page'

Popular News

‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh

‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh
an hour ago
Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests

Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests
an hour ago
Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding

Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding
2 hours ago