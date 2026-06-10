Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet gives subtle nod to 'Queen' in new photo

Princess Lilibet has sent a special nod to "Queen" in new photo, but it is not for Camilla.
Meghan Markle has offered fans a look into her Californian lifestyle in her new Instagram post on Tuesday, June 9.
The photo carousel included photos of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Lilibet and Prince Archie.
What surprised fans was a sweet photo of Harry and Meghan's 5-year-old daughter proudly flaunting a cute tshirt with the American singer, Beyoncés face doodled on it, with the words, "Queen Bey" and "B is for Beyonce".
"Springing into Summer" was written in the caption of Meghan's Instagram post.
These delightful family photos came just days after Meghan and Harry celebrated Lilibet's 5th birthday.
Marking her daughter's special occasion, Meghan shared two heartfelt photos of Lilibet with a caption, "Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili"