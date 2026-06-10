Queen Rania shares special message as she marks 33 years with King Abdullah  

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah have been together for almost three decades!
After spending nearly thirty-three years as a couple, Her Majesty has shared a special message for her husband, who has been the King of Jordan since February 7th, 1999.
On Wednesday, June 10th, Queen took to her Instagram account to pay a sweet tribute with a heartfelt note, detailing her thirty years of marriage.
"Thankful for every twist and turn that led me to you. Happy anniversary, Your Majesty," Rania penned in the caption.
She also dropped a never-before-seen image with King on their 33rd anniversary.
For those unaware, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan tied the knot on June 10th, 1993, during a lavish, widely celebrated ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.
The royal couple are also parents to their four children, Crown Prince Al Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.
King Abdullah and Queen Rania's anniversary came just a day after the Royal Hashemite court celebrated the monarch’s milestone occasion in style.
The official Instagram account shared a special tribute to the King on the completion of his 27 years on the Jordanian throne.
"On the occasion of the 27th Accession to the Throne Day, the Royal Hashemite Court extends its heartfelt wishes to His Majesty King Abdullah II, and all Jordanians, for continued progress and prosperity," they stated.
The Royal Hashemite Court also shared a snap of King Abdullah in his military uniform to mark His Majesty's big day.