News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Queen Rania shares special message as she marks 33 years with King Abdullah

King Abdullah receives heartfelt tribute on his 33rd wedding anniversary from Her Majesty Queen Rania

Queen Rania shares special message as she marks 33 years with King Abdullah
Queen Rania shares special message as she marks 33 years with King Abdullah  

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah have been together for almost three decades! 

After spending nearly thirty-three years as a couple, Her Majesty has shared a special message for her husband, who has been the King of Jordan since February 7th, 1999.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Queen took to her Instagram account to pay a sweet tribute with a heartfelt note, detailing her thirty years of marriage.

"Thankful for every twist and turn that led me to you. Happy anniversary, Your Majesty," Rania penned in the caption.

She also dropped a never-before-seen image with King on their 33rd anniversary.

For those unaware, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan tied the knot on June 10th, 1993, during a lavish, widely celebrated ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.

The royal couple are also parents to their four children, Crown Prince Al Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania's anniversary came just a day after the Royal Hashemite court celebrated the monarch’s milestone occasion in style.

The official Instagram account shared a special tribute to the King on the completion of his 27 years on the Jordanian throne.

"On the occasion of the 27th Accession to the Throne Day, the Royal Hashemite Court extends its heartfelt wishes to His Majesty King Abdullah II, and all Jordanians, for continued progress and prosperity," they stated.

The Royal Hashemite Court also shared a snap of King Abdullah in his military uniform to mark His Majesty's big day. 

Royal Family’s shocking Frogmore Cottage move angers Harry, Meghan: ‘it’s upsetting’
Royal Family’s shocking Frogmore Cottage move angers Harry, Meghan: ‘it’s upsetting’
What Meghan Markle's ex really said about her romance with Prince Harry?
What Meghan Markle's ex really said about her romance with Prince Harry?
King Charles rubs shoulders with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at prestigious event
King Charles rubs shoulders with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at prestigious event
Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet gives subtle nod to 'Queen' in new photo
Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet gives subtle nod to 'Queen' in new photo
Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding
Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding
Meghan Markle gives glimpse into family life to celebrate California's summer
Meghan Markle gives glimpse into family life to celebrate California's summer
King Charles announces fresh change ahead of Trooping the Colour parade
King Charles announces fresh change ahead of Trooping the Colour parade
Princess Anne returns to royal duties days after high-profile wedding
Princess Anne returns to royal duties days after high-profile wedding
Norway's Crown Princess may reunite with jailed son as health fears escalate
Norway's Crown Princess may reunite with jailed son as health fears escalate
Princess Anne set to mark major milestone after son Peter Phillips’ wedding
Princess Anne set to mark major milestone after son Peter Phillips’ wedding
Kate Middleton discusses 'emotional' family matter with Peter Phillips' new wife Harriet
Kate Middleton discusses 'emotional' family matter with Peter Phillips' new wife Harriet
King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her
King Charles sends special note to Meghan Markle after receiving surprise gift from her

Popular News

Destiny 2 codes for June 2026 to get exhilarating rewards

Destiny 2 codes for June 2026 to get exhilarating rewards

an hour ago
US and Iran trade military strikes amid rising regional tensions

US and Iran trade military strikes amid rising regional tensions
2 hours ago
What Meghan Markle's ex really said about her romance with Prince Harry?

What Meghan Markle's ex really said about her romance with Prince Harry?

4 hours ago