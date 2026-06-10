King Charles issues formal 'notice' to Beatrice, Eugenie to evict Royal properties 

Princess Beatrice an Eugenie should already search for other "bases in London" as Royal properties eviction becomes inevitable.
The York sisters - who recently joined senior royals at the wedding ceremony of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips have been formally ordered by their uncle King Charles to evict their Freebie Royal homes.
As reported by Radar, inside sources have claimed that the 77-year-old monatch has ordered both his nieces to search for other accomodations in London in a bid to review the use of royal residences.
For the unversed, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's elder daughter Beatrice, 37, currently possesses an apartment at St James's Palace.
While her pregnant sister Eugenie, 36, has access to a residence within the Kensington Palace estate.
"Senior royal officials have made it increasingly clear that the accommodation arrangements currently enjoyed by Beatrice and Eugenie are not viewed as a permanent entitlement," a source told.
"The sisters were informed that, as part of a wider reassessment of how royal properties are allocated and utilized, they should begin exploring other options for when they need a base in London," they added.
"There is a growing feeling within the household that palace residences need to be used in a way that better reflects the King's long-term plans for the institution," noted the insider.
However, the source has clarified that "this is not about punishing either princess or making a statement about their personal conduct."
"The decision is being framed internally as an administrative and operational matter linked to broader changes taking place across the royal estate," they added.
As confirmed by Buckingham Palace insiders, Royal officials first reached out to Beatrice and Eugenie last year and made the same request again several months ago.