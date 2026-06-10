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Marius Borg Høiby’s situation complicated after Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health worsens

The Crown Princess of Norway is on the lung transplant waiting list

Marius Borg Høiby’s situation complicated after Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health worsens
Marius Borg Høiby’s situation complicated after Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health worsens

Marius Borg Høiby has faced a setback amid concerns over his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, whose declining health has raised fresh attention on the situation surrounding the royal family.

The Borgarting Court of Appeal has ruled that the disgraced royal will stay in prison, even as his mother, the Crown Princess of Norway, faces ongoing health issues.

Marius remains in custody as he awaits a verdict and sentencing on 40 charges, including rape and abuse, after prosecutors challenged an earlier release decision.

As reported by NRK, the Court of Appeal decided on Wednesday that Høiby should stay in custody, pointing to a significant risk that he could commit further crimes.

The reversal was met with frustration from Hoiby's legal team. "We are very, very disappointed and find the decision almost incomprehensible," defense attorney Ellen Holager Andenæs told the outlet.

She further noted that they have chosen not to proceed with an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Last week, Marius told Oslo district court: "Being locked up when I know mom is so ill is unbearable.”

Notably, it came after the Norwegian Palace shared an official update on the Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s condition.

It read, "The Crown Princess is on the lung transplant waiting list.”

Marius Borg Høiby’s situation complicated after Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health worsens

The palace added, "As a result of her life-threatening chronic lung disease and following exhaustive health examinations, Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant.”

Mette-Marit - who welcomed Marius before meeting her royal husband Prince Haakon - was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties.

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