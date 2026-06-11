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Taylor Swift cheers on the Knicks with infectious energy at NBA Finals: Watch

The ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker gives a huge nod to her idol Stevie Nicks as she lights up NBA Finals to root for the Knicks

Taylor Swift cheers on the Knicks with infectious energy at NBA Finals
Taylor Swift cheers on the Knicks with infectious energy at NBA Finals

Taylor Swift stole attention with her energetic appearance at the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Lover singer brought her star power and excitement to the Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the New York Knicks locked horns with the San Antonio Spurs.

For the special appearance, the 14-time Grammy winner sported a bright blue t-shirt that read “Stevie Knicks” – a nod to her mentor and idol Stevie Nicks.

She paired the shirt with a pair of black jeans, a matching black bag, and stylish heels.

Joining her at the nail-biting game were her close friends Este and Alana Haim, who wore coordinated shirts that read “Knickelback” and “Knicole Kidman” respectively.

In videos posted on Instagram, Taylor Swift can be seen enjoying the game to the fullest as she cheered on the Knicks with an infectious energy.

Prior to her appearance at the game, an insider told Page Six, “She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends.”

Notably, the Opalite singer’s footballer fiancé, Travis Kelce, was not in attendance as he and the Kansas City Chiefs continue their mandatory minicamp.

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