2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off: Mexico vs South Africa opening match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins today, Thursday, June 11, 2026, with a highly anticipated opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa at the historic Mexico City Stadium.
This landmark event marks the start of the largest tournament in football history featuring 48 teams competing in 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The opening clash serves as a nostalgic rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener.
Ahead of the match, South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, acknowledged the difficulty of the challenge, stating:
“Mexico is the strongest team in the group, so tomorrow will be a very tough game for us. I can assure you that my team and we’ll fight for every meter and every ball for the full 90 minutes.”
South African midfielder Teboho Mokoena shared the team’s excitement for the historic occasion, adding:
“Of course, the expectations are very high and it’s going to be an amazing game with an amazing atmosphere. As a team, we’re looking forward to the game and we’re excited. We know how much it means to everyone back home.”
All eyes are now on Mexico City as the tournament kicks off.